Showbiz
Monday May 15, 2023
'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel

Monday May 15, 2023

Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut with Fast and Furious 7
Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut with 'Fast and Furious 7'

Ali Fazal attended the Fast X international premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel and other cast members on receiving special invitation.

Ali, who made his Hollywood debut with Fast and Furious 7, was called upon to attend the world premiere due to his past association with the franchise.

The actor shared a glimpse of his presence at the red carpet. He also clicked pictures with co-star Vin.

Taking it to his Instagram, the Mirzapur actor wrote: "And the Fast X premiere went down hard right here at the Colosseum.. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7. Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel . You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam. “

“Feel proud to be part of the team. (Disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love) Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision!! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!!”

A few days back, Ali shared that he will be attending the Fast X international premiere in Rome. He also expressed his feelings over the same, said: “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise.”

“This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created."

Ali Fazal became popular in the Hollywood after showcasing his acting skills in several films like Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile. At present, he is looking forward to the release of his next film Kandahar with Gerard Butler, reports India Today. 

