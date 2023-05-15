Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'

Singer Papon was hospitalized in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on May 12

Singer Papon has shared an update about his health after getting discharged from the Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Previously, Papon was hospitalized due to some health issues and was attended all night by his 13-year-old son.

Earlier today, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer shared a selfie from flight while updating his fans about his recovery.

He mentioned in the caption that he is eating daal khichdi in his recovery journey and has also resumed work. He also thanked all his fans and well wishers for sending lovely wishes and showering love and prayers during this time.

Along with the photo, the Indian playback singer wrote: “The show must go on! Thank you, everyone, for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry “DAAL KHICHADI” from home is traveling with me!”

On May 12, Papon shared a picture of him lying on a hospital bed. The picture also featured his son. In the caption, he expressed his feelings on being attended by his little son at the hospital all night, reports India Today.



