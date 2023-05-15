 
Monday May 15, 2023
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?

Monday May 15, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer is set to release May 15
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' trailer is set to release May 15

Vicky Kaushal has teased fans with the first look of his forthcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Taking it to his Instagram, Vicky dropped a small snippet that gave fans an idea about the duo’s character and the chemistry that they will be sharing on-screen. The duo is supposedly going to play a couple in the film, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to release in theatres on Jue 2. Meanwhile, the makers have planned on releasing the trailer of the film on May 15.

The Raazi actor, on his IG, left it on his fans to decide whether they think it is going to be a romantic film or a dramatic one.

He wrote in the caption: “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai hamari kahani? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out Tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023.”

Last year in September, it was announced that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be marking their first on-screen collaboration with a rom-com, directed by Laxman Utekar’s. Film titled as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced under the banner of Maddock Studios, reports India Today. 

