"He's got the work": Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

Tom Hanks recently gave his opinion on who should be the next actor to play James Bond.

Tom Hanks believes the English actor Idris Elba would be a good fit for the role due to his impressive body of work.

“Understand this,” Hanks said. “James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

Hanks' endorsement aligns with the views of fellow actor Pierce Brosnan and many fans, but Elba himself has stated that he is not seriously interested in the role, explaining that it does not align with his personal career goals.

Despite this, speculation around Elba's potential casting is likely to continue until an official announcement is made.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Elba said.

“I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

The producers of the franchise have confirmed that the casting search has begun, and they are specifically seeking a more seasoned actor rather than a younger one, as Bond is already an experienced veteran in the films.