 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan pens a special thank you note for the man
Amitabh Bachchan pens a special 'thank you' note for the man

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest Instagram post has set internet on fire as the actor travelled to work by taking a lift from a random man.

Amid traffic jam, Bachchan opted to take a bike ride with a random man on the road to reach work on time.

The Sholay actor shared the picture on his social media to thank the guy for helping him to reach to work.

Bachchan, 80, wrote: Thank you for the ride buddy.. don’t know you.. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work.. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams.. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."

The picture is winning hearts on social media. Many celebrities commented on the post praising the veteran actor on his down to earth personality. For instance, Maanayata Dutt reacted on the photo with an applause emoji.

Meanwhile, Rohit Roy wrote: "You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you." Sayani Gupta commented: "Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!"

On the other hand, one of the fans wrote: "The driver kid now has a life time story to tell. How he gave ride to bachchan sir." Another commented: "This yellow T-shirted guy ain’t gonna be sleeping for nights, and not washing his clothes or his bike for a long long time!"

On the professional front, Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally resumed work after suffering a major injury while shooting a scene for Project K. Besides him, the action-packed film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in vital roles, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports
Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'

Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'
'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel

'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha 'becomes one,' celebs shower love

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha 'becomes one,' celebs shower love
Priyanka Chopra gets irked as fans push for selfie at Delhi airport

Priyanka Chopra gets irked as fans push for selfie at Delhi airport
Alia Bhatt opens up about her 'dream' co-star

Alia Bhatt opens up about her 'dream' co-star
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan to collaborate in supernatural thriller film

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan to collaborate in supernatural thriller film
Huma Qureshi believes 'Indian actors have major role in the cinema of West'

Huma Qureshi believes 'Indian actors have major role in the cinema of West'
Genelia D'Souza talks about her comeback to silver screen after 10 years

Genelia D'Souza talks about her comeback to silver screen after 10 years
Papon shares 'emotional moment' after being hospitalized for health issues

Papon shares 'emotional moment' after being hospitalized for health issues
Bipasha Basu celebrates half birthday of 'Devi' with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu celebrates half birthday of 'Devi' with Karan Singh Grover