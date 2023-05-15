 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

King Charles issued stern warning days after coronation
King Charles issued stern warning days after coronation

Brazilian psychic, who is branded ‘Living Nostradamus’, has issued a stark warning after a mysterious ‘666’ sign during the coronation of King Charles last Saturday.

Athos Salomé, the 36-year-old, has left the royal fans alarmed by claiming that King Charles may fall ill.

About the coronation, talking to Daily Star, Athos says the best date for the historic event would be in June to break the mystical and occult protocol of the Royal Family.

About Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day the King was crowned, Salomé claimed that since the historical event was hosted on May 6, means karma will be passed from generation to generation.

He also explained the meaning of digit ‘666’, saying how King Charles was crowned six months, six weeks and six days after the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the Daily Star, Athos Salomé had previously predicted about Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, Covid 19 and about the death of Queen Elizabeth.

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’ video

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’
Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs

Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs
Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career

Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career
Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London video

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London
Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident

Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident
Holly Willoughby says Kate Middleton's Eurovision performance was incredible

Holly Willoughby says Kate Middleton's Eurovision performance was incredible
King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte video

King Charles faces 'problem' in giving Royal roles to Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed

Future King Prince William's coronation plans revealed
Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well' video

Prince William talks about giving Kate Middleton present that 'did not go well'
Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'

Netflix film about Prince Andrew interview: Emily Maitlis to 'run a million miles away'
Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert video

Princess Charlotte future role in Royal family unearthed: Expert