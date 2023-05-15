Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially engaged

Parineeti Chopra has shared her first Instagram post after her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti, taking it to her social media handle, shared a moving post thanking her friends for being there for her on her big day.

The Code Name: Tiranga actor wrote: “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement.”

“We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

“We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us.”

“A special shout out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti & Raghav.”

On May 13, Parineeti announced her engagement with Raghav by sharing an adorable picture from their intimate ceremony. She shared the news, saying: “Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!”

As per India Today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married in October 2023.