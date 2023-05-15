 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra's mother pens 'emotional note' post daughter's engagement

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to tie the knot in October
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to tie the knot in October

Post Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement, the actor’s mother Reena Chopra wrote a heartwarming note for the new couple.

Chopra’s mother shared a beautiful picture of the duo from their engagement ceremony and wrote: “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them.”

She further thanked all the social media users, friends and family for showering their blessings and love on Chopra and Chadha on embarking this new journey.

“I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them”.

The lovebirds officially got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony held at the Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

As Chadha has a political background, therefore many dignitaries from the political world were present at RagNeeti’s engagement.

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra especially came to India in order to attend her sister’s big day.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha chose to keep their relationship a secret. They decided to announce it in an official way. The duo has studied together in the London School of Economics, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha
Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports
Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'

Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'
'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel

'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel
Priyanka Chopra pens endearing note on Mother’s Day

Priyanka Chopra pens endearing note on Mother’s Day
Salman Khan's Mother's Day post leaves ex-Sangeeta Bijlani emotional

Salman Khan's Mother's Day post leaves ex-Sangeeta Bijlani emotional
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha 'becomes one,' celebs shower love

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha 'becomes one,' celebs shower love
Priyanka Chopra gets irked as fans push for selfie at Delhi airport

Priyanka Chopra gets irked as fans push for selfie at Delhi airport
Alia Bhatt opens up about her 'dream' co-star

Alia Bhatt opens up about her 'dream' co-star