Monday May 15, 2023
Tom Cruise giving tough to Mission Impossible 7 crew, reveals source

Tom Cruise has recently been giving tough time to his Mission Impossible 7 crew, says source.

Speaking to National Enquirer, a source close to Top Gun star revealed that the actor wants to complete the movie as soon as possible for its upcoming summer release.

However, endless reshoots and rewrites have left the crew and others involve “in production anxious”.

“Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it’s nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side,” said an insider.

The movie has reportedly been in production delays because of pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

A source told the outlet, “The movie’s ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined.”

“They’re shooting M:I8 back to back — but M:I7 isn’t finished and it’s coming out in two months!” disclosed an insider.

Another source also mentioned that Tom’s standards for the movie “are more exacting than ever”.

Earlier in 2020, OK! reported that Tom was seen screaming at the M:I7 crew after they allegedly broke Covid-19 protocols.

The source mentioned that Jerry Maguire actor also threw temper tantrum over tree branches as they were “hanging too low and distracting him on set”.

“There isn’t much Tom can’t put up with. So, imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree,” claimed an insider.

Later, “two local lads were called out to sort out the problem and cut down the offending branches,” added the source.

