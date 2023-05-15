 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Riley Keough remembered mom Lisa Marie Presley as she marked first Mother’s Day without her.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a never-before-seen photo with her parents Lisa and then-husband musician Danny Keough holding their baby daughter Riley.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star paid touching tribute to mom with caption which reads: “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for” followed by a heart emoji.

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Lindsay Lohan was the first to react to Riley’s post and dropped numerous heart emojis.

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson also liked Riley’s photo.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Sunday marks Riley’s first Mother’s Day without her mom.

More From Entertainment:

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days
'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' video

'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol'
Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms
Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’
Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck video

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’
'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond
Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens