Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Riley Keough remembered mom Lisa Marie Presley as she marked first Mother’s Day without her.



Taking to Instagram, she posted a never-before-seen photo with her parents Lisa and then-husband musician Danny Keough holding their baby daughter Riley.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star paid touching tribute to mom with caption which reads: “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for” followed by a heart emoji.

Lindsay Lohan was the first to react to Riley’s post and dropped numerous heart emojis.

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson also liked Riley’s photo.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Sunday marks Riley’s first Mother’s Day without her mom.