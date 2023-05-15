 
Monday May 15, 2023
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days

Monday May 15, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has had a strong opening in the U.S./Canada, grossing $213.2 million in the first 10 days, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed $213.9 million in its entire domestic run.

This is a relief for Disney, as GOTG3 did not match the opening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but had a smaller drop in its second weekend, according to Indiewire.

The film has grossed $528 million worldwide so far and faces upcoming competition from Fast X. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently at #2 with more than $7 million and has grossed $536 million in six weeks.

James Gunn, the director of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, has made 600 different versions of the movie to make use of various aspect ratios available in cinemas. This allows exhibitors to maximize their screen size and enhance the viewing experience.

Gunn also announced that he will no longer be directing future Guardians films and will instead focus on his upcoming project with DC Studios, a new Superman movie set to release in 2025.

