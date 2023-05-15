 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on Secret Invasion
Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L. Jackson, one of the world's biggest stars, was thrilled to work with Olivia Colman on the set of Secret Invasion, where she plays MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

Jackson, who binged Broadchurch with his wife, couldn't believe his luck to finally work with Colman. The feeling was mutual, with Colman praising Jackson for being joyful, funny, and naughty.

“I thought, ‘How lucky can I be to know that today is finally going to be the day I get to act with Olivia Colman?’” he told Empire.

“The next thing you know, we were having the most fun you could ever have, sitting there pretending to be these two people that have had a long relationship seeing each other again for the first time in years.”

Although Colman didn't have any superpowers in her entrance into the superhero world, Jackson made her feel at home with compliments about her "dope" trainers.

“I loved him!” said Colman. “Loudest man you’ve ever met. Joyful, funny, naughty. He said he thought my trainers were ‘dope’. Didn’t take them off for a year.”

Fans can catch Jackson, Colman, and a star-studded cast in Secret Invasion, streaming on Disney+ from 21 June.

More From Entertainment:

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days
'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' video

'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol'
Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms
Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’
Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck video

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’
'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond
Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens