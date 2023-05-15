 
Monday May 15, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seem to strengthen their relationship with the Hollywood stars as they spent night out with American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk on their first public appearance since Prince Charles' coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were spotted on a sushi date, were not alone. They were joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk for the dinner, according to Page Six.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Whitney Wolf Herd (CEO and founder of Bumble) and her husband Michael Herd, completed the group.

Whitney Wolf Herd made headlines in 2021 for becoming the world's youngest self-made female billionaire after Bumble's successful public offering. Her estimated net worth was around $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display in a brown Heidi Merrick mini satin dress with tailored long sleeves. She accessorized with an off-white bucket bag from Cesta Collective and brown leather Hermes slides. 

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother pulled her hair back into a ponytail, she also wore gold earrings to complete the look. While, the Duke of Sussex appeared equally stylish in white pants, a black T-shirt, and suede brown shoes.

Harry, who attended his father's coronation on May 6, left some members of the royal family questioning the purpose of his visit as he remained their just for hours.

