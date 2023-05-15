 
Monday May 15, 2023
Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Monday May 15, 2023

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady paid tribute to the most important women in his life on Mother's Day by sharing photos of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, his mom, and his former partner Bridget Moynahan, among others, on his verified Instagram page.

Brady thanked them for their love, compassion, and kindness and for setting an excellent example for their children.

He also wished all the mothers in the world a special day with their loved ones. Despite their October 2022 divorce after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen and Brady continue to publicly support each other.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, speaking about their separation in an interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen dispelled speculation that their divorce was related to Brady's return to the NFL, describing their split as a "death and a rebirth."

Brady retired from the NFL in February 2022 after 23 seasons and has been focused on co-parenting his children.

