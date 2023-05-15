 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

They initially sparked rumors of a romance after she split with Devin Booker
 They initially sparked rumors of a romance after she split with Devin Booker

Well known model Kendall Jenner made an appearance with new boyfriend Bad Bunny as they went on a date in Santa Monica. They paid a visit to the Shore Bar while looking stunning in their chosen getups.

The model looked absolutely stunning in a full black outfit, completed with a stunning nineties style long leather jacket while the rapper donned a leather fit as well, paired with orange sunglasses.

This outing comes after it was reported that Kendall “sees a future with the star” amid their four months romance. It seems they also share an affection for fashion as they wore coordinated leather looks.

The model chose to go for a simple makeup look with her brown waves being left loose and flowing down her shoulders. They initially sparked rumors of a romance after she split with Devin Booker and it seems she is getting quite serious with the rapper.

According to a source that spoke to US Weekly: “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day
Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L Jackson ecstatic to collaborate with Olivia Colman on 'Secret Invasion'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' outperforms 'Ant-Man' with equal gross in 10 days
'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' video

'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol'
Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Tom Cruise unhappy as ‘rival’ Brad Pitt bags role in F1 movie: Insider

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan reflects on her ‘challenging’ experience in Ten Pound Poms
Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’

Chrissy Teigen thanks ‘everyone who helped her be the best mom’
Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck video

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’