Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica

Well known model Kendall Jenner made an appearance with new boyfriend Bad Bunny as they went on a date in Santa Monica. They paid a visit to the Shore Bar while looking stunning in their chosen getups.

The model looked absolutely stunning in a full black outfit, completed with a stunning nineties style long leather jacket while the rapper donned a leather fit as well, paired with orange sunglasses.

This outing comes after it was reported that Kendall “sees a future with the star” amid their four months romance. It seems they also share an affection for fashion as they wore coordinated leather looks.

The model chose to go for a simple makeup look with her brown waves being left loose and flowing down her shoulders. They initially sparked rumors of a romance after she split with Devin Booker and it seems she is getting quite serious with the rapper.

According to a source that spoke to US Weekly: “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”