 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just bashed haters for commenting on how ‘white’ the Royal Family’s balcony looked.

Kate Middleton’s uncle issued these claims and accusations.

He said, “My favourite moment of the day was the encore on the balcony when Charles came back out to wave at everybody. It was the first time I had seen his face relax. The tension just dropped away.”

“As for the comment that the balcony was 'too white', I've never been so offended by something on TV.”

“I think we can all appreciate the fact that the Royal Family is evolving fairly rapidly, and if it's not Usain Bolt fast enough for everybody, then I think they need to get over themselves – change is obviously happening.”

“Forget Meghan and Harry, the Prince and Princess of Whining. The King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales are the new Fab Four.”

More From Royals:

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales
Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?

Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs
Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’
King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed

King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed
Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’

Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’
Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals
Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Kate Middleton’s video harbors pure ‘Netflix-style narcissism’ video

Kate Middleton’s video harbors pure ‘Netflix-style narcissism’
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’ video

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana