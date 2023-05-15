Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just bashed haters for commenting on how ‘white’ the Royal Family’s balcony looked.



Kate Middleton’s uncle issued these claims and accusations.

He said, “My favourite moment of the day was the encore on the balcony when Charles came back out to wave at everybody. It was the first time I had seen his face relax. The tension just dropped away.”

“As for the comment that the balcony was 'too white', I've never been so offended by something on TV.”

“I think we can all appreciate the fact that the Royal Family is evolving fairly rapidly, and if it's not Usain Bolt fast enough for everybody, then I think they need to get over themselves – change is obviously happening.”

“Forget Meghan and Harry, the Prince and Princess of Whining. The King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales are the new Fab Four.”