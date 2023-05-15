Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just stepped forward in a show of support for the Princess of Wales.



Kate Middleton’s uncle issued these claims and accusations.

He believes “Kate was brought up in a family where hard work and attainment were acknowledged and rewarded. Success was not measured in money. It was all about having time together, having fun and building memories.”

“She is not a prima donna: she just gets on with the job asked of her and is not precious.”

He also went on to say, “Kate has always been a high achiever: she won so many awards at school and was head girl.”

“But it certainly isn't her be-all-and-end-all. She just wants to do her best and it just happens that her best is pretty bloody good.”