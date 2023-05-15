 
Monday May 15, 2023
Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt

American rapper Kanye West, who was seen enjoying outing with his new wife Bianca Censori in Los Angeles this weeknd, has been clowned by a professional wrestler over his knee-high "kick pads" outfit.

West, officially known as Ye, wore padding from his foot up to his knee as he stepped out with his partner in the town, sparking reactions from fans and other social media users.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's new look went viral last week, with WWE wrestler Matt Cardona chiming in on the discussion by sharing an image to his 1.8 million followers on Sunday (May 14).

He captioned the photo: "Kanye is wearing kickpads now?!" 

The wrestler added: "He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye..c’mon don’t be scared…you’re running from Broski…that’s what I heard!!!"

Instagram users took to the comments of Matt Cardona’s post to react to Kanye West’s new outfit, with one saying: "Kanye 100% doesn’t know what they are used for."

Another chimed in: "He about to wrestle at wrestlemania."

