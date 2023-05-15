 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Rumors of their marital trouble took off last month when they were both spotted sans their wedding rings
Rumors of their marital trouble took off last month when they were both spotted sans their wedding rings

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Aghari are reportedly facing trouble in terms of their relationship. The couple only married in June last year, but it seems there is trouble in paradise.

According to TMZ, things have gotten so bad between the two that Britney was pushed to the point of getting physical with the model. The report further states that there have been several screaming matches, with security being forced to intervene at multiple points.

What’s more, Sam is reportedly never at their shared home anymore, choosing to spend his time elsewhere. This news comes a short time before the release of Britney’s documentary, set to release on May 15th.

The singer posted a comment about relationships on her Instagram recently, which some fans think is hinting at her own marriage. “'In every relationship there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible.”

Rumors of their marital trouble took off last month when they were both spotted sans their wedding rings. However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, the situation between the couple is quite alright.

“All is good. Sam is working on a project and she is on a vacation with [manager] Cade [Hudson].”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100

BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100
‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram
Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt

Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt
Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why

Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why
Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy

Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy
Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement

Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement
‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors

‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica
Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day