Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?

Omid Scobie, who co-authored a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, testified on the fourth day of the Duke’s hearing against a British group of newspapers in the High Court in London.

The journalist has told the High Court he learned of "immoral" phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) while he was working there.



The "Finding Freedom" author did work experience at The Mirror in 2002, while outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan was editor of the newspaper.

Meghan's pal entered the witness box on Monday to give evidence in the seven-week long trial involving the unlawful gathering of information from high-profile figures including Prince Harry.



The author said that he himself has never listened to private voicemails or socialised with the Duke of Sussex.

Scobie claimed that he was "taken back" when then editor Morgan asked a showbiz journalist about a story involving Kylie Minogue and her then boyfriend, only to be told the information came from voicemails.



"I recall being surprised to hear this at the time, which is why it stuck in my mind.” He said he could not recall who Morgan was speaking to at the time but added: "I was taken aback by what seemed completely immoral and I never carried out the task."

Scobie also told the court he had never socialised with Prince Harry after he was asked whether he had a "vested interest" in representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a good light to advance his career.

Omid Scobie was questioned over whether it was "implausible" that a Sunday People employee asked a student on a week's work experience to partake in illegal activities such as phone hacking.

Scobie responded as saying he "was not a stranger to this person" and that the journalist had told him how to phone hack after handing him a piece of paper with a short list of names and numbers to target while on a placement in early 2002.

"She just spoke about being able to listen to these voicemails, you can listen to celebrity voicemails," Mr Scobie told the court.

"If there's anything interesting there, take notes," he said he was told by the journalist, but said that he did not go through with it

"There wasn't really a shock at the time because I didn't know if it was legal, but it felt wrong," Scobie added.

Scobie has reiterated that he does not have a personal relationship with Harry or Meghan during questioning in the High Court.



"I don't have a close relationship [with the Duke and Duchess] personally," Scobie insisted when Green questioned him whether he referred to his "close relationship" with them in his witness statement.

"It's got to the point that when I get press releases from Harry and Meghan's people, I wait for other people to post it first so I don't have to deal with the Daily Mail articles saying that it came from me," he added.

Scobie has said it is "fair" to say the treatment of the Sussexes in the couple's Finding Freedom biography was favourable.



He was asked whether his "sympathies" lie with the couple but denied that was the case: "Not necessarily I think I’ve had, especially earlier on, deeper insights and access to sources that others haven’t."

"I haven’t only leant on palace aids and sources for information," he told the High Court.

MGN lawyer Andrew Green KC asked whether he had a "vested interest" in representing the couple in a good light to advance his career.



Scobie responded: "I don't know the Duke on that level, I don't have his phone number, I've never socialised with him before," adding that his testimony was going to make his life "more difficult".

“What I’m doing here today is actually making my life more difficult," he told the court, referring to his being branded as the couple's "mouthpiece" and "cheerleader" by other news publications.