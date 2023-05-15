Pakistani soccer Saadullah Khan makes history

Pakistan's renowned footballer Saadullah Khan — Twitter/ @SaadullahKha10

In a significant achievement, Pakistan’s star footballer Saadullah Khan has become the country’s first player to complete an FA Level Two (UEFA) coaching course at the age of 28, it emerged on Sunday.

Khan plays as an attacking midfielder for Sui Southern Gas Company Football Club and the Pakistan national team. He is considered to be one of Pakistan's best young players, possessing speed, technique, dribbling skills, and play-making capabilities.

Born in Pishin, Balochistan, Khan started to play football in his teenage years. In 2008 he trained at Youth Academy Pishin. After a year, he played for Pak Elektron at the age of 14.

The 28-year-old won the Pakistan Premier League (PPL) three times from 2012 to 2014 while also winning the Challenge Cup in 2011 and 2012 playing for Khan Research Laboratories.

Khan made his debut for the Pakistan national team at the age of 19 in 2014 in a 3-1 defeat against Lebanon. Khan scored his first international goal in 2015 against Afghanistan.

Khan has featured in 42 international matches for Pakistan.