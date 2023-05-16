Manoj Bajpayee admits signing controversial film shakes up one's conscience

Manoj Bajpayee's controversial film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' is set to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee, whose latest film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been subjected to controversy, admitted that signing a controversial film does shake up one’s conscience.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj was questioned: “When you sign on for such films, is there ever a thought in your mind that how will people react? Will this create a controversy? Will this get extreme reactions?”

In response, The Family Man actor stated: “When there's a story and there's a script, if it moves you emotionally, if it shakes up your conscience, and if there is an opportunity for you to just attach yourself with this project, and be part of a great end up.”

He also quoted the example of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai and said: “For me, I saw all of these opportunities in this story. A story that is important to be told. A story that concerns the safety and security of all the minor children.”

“That minor child in this case is a girl. It can be your daughter, it can be your sister, anyone. So it's a wake-up call. This film is a wake-up call to all of us, so that we ensure the safety and security of children.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is going to be premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival. The courtroom drama is slated to release on May 23, reports Pinkvilla.