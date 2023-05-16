LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in cases registered since May 9

Former prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking pre-arrest bail in all the cases registered against him on May 9 — the day he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case — and onwards.



Several cases had been registered against the former prime minister in the wake of protests that broke out following his arrest in the notorious land corruption case.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired about the absence of the PTI chief.

Responding to the query, Khan's lawyer said that he would appear before the court by 11am. However, Khan is yet to arrive.

Lawyer representing Punjab's interim government opposed the bail plea contending it was inadmissible.

"Imran Khan hasn't even appeared in the court and seeking protective bail," the lawyer maintained

At this, Khan's lawyer argued that the PTI chief was seeking pre-arrest bail and noty a protective bail . He requested the court to send the case to a larger bench.

The plea

The former prime minister — who had been incarcerated for three days in the land corruption case — had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC), against all the new cases registered against him.

"I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases," the plea stated.

The PTI chief has made the Punjab inspector general and advocate general respondents in the case.

Khan's dramatic arrest came last week when he was getting his biometrics done at the IHC. Heavy Rangers force took the former cricket star into custody, acting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) orders, and whisked him away in a black Rivo.

Violence ensued after the event which proved to be a major turn in the country's restive politics as thousands of supporters and PTI workers took to streets for protests.

The countrywide demonstrations involved workers' clashes with police, vandalism and attack on state property and vital installations including General Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commander House.

The dramatic saga also escalated tensions between Khan and the incumbent government as several cases were registered against the PTI chief and other party leaders for alleged involvement in inciting the riots.