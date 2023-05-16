Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast

 
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Sarah Ferguson is adding another feather into her cap as she prepares to launch her very own podcast show.

The Duchess of York tweeted out the announcement about the show called, Tea Talks With the Duchess & Sarah.

She wrote, “It’s about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah’ is out next week on all streaming platforms. Subscribe now at the link in my bio. [teapot emoji].

Along with Fergie, the show will be co-hosted by entrepreneur Sarah Thomson, who founded First News, a news organisation aimed at children. The two hosts will be talking about the “highs and lows of everyday life.”

Per the podcast’s synopsis, the show promises “candid conversations” as the two Sarahs “spill the tea on the roller coaster of life.”

Moreover, the description also stated that “No topic is off the table.”

“With a cup of tea in hand each week you’ll hear about the weeks hot topics, as the hosts share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners’ dilemmas,” the teaser revealed.

“These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour. The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”

The podcast is expected to air weekly, with the first episode debuting next week. 

