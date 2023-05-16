 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Mrunal Thakur to mark her grand debut at 76th Cannes Film Festival

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta are also looking forward to make their debut at Cannes 2023
Besides Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta, Indian actress Mrunal Thakur will also be making her grand debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Thakur will impress the audiences and fans all around the world by making a glamorous appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress is all set to attend the festival from the 17th of May till 19th of May.

While talking to Pinkvilla, the Gumraah actress shared her feelings on unlocking this major achievement in her career.

She stated: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Thakur, 30, won hearts with her spectacular performance in Sita Raman in 2022 alongside Dulquer Salmaan. It is for sure that she will make a stunning appearance at the Cannes 2023 and leave a prominent mark at the global stage.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Lust Stories 2 opposite Angad Bedi, reports Pinkvilla.

