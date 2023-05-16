Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have achieved another milestone following King Charles coronation last weekend.



The Prince and Princess of Wales popularity has skyrocketed on social media days after the King’s coronation.

The official Instagram account of Kate and William has reached 15 million followers nearly a week after the historic event.

According to media reports, it seems that Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, and his wife Kate Middleton have stepped up their game when it comes to their online presence.

It also appears that social media is going to be more at the forefront for the Prince and Princess of Wales going forward.

Kate and William’s popularity on social media increased from a whopping 14.9 million to 15 million followers following their updates on their roles as key members of the royal family during King Charles coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales themselves are following 130 people and organizations on photo-video sharing app.