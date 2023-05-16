 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have achieved another milestone following King Charles coronation last weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales popularity has skyrocketed on social media days after the King’s coronation.

The official Instagram account of Kate and William has reached 15 million followers nearly a week after the historic event.

Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation

According to media reports, it seems that Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, and his wife Kate Middleton have stepped up their game when it comes to their online presence.

It also appears that social media is going to be more at the forefront for the Prince and Princess of Wales going forward.

Kate and William’s popularity on social media increased from a whopping 14.9 million to 15 million followers following their updates on their roles as key members of the royal family during King Charles coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales themselves are following 130 people and organizations on photo-video sharing app.

More From Royals:

How Meghan and Harry's critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz?

How Meghan and Harry's critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz?

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot
William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert

William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert
Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

King Charles warned yet again

King Charles warned yet again
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed video

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed
Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation
Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore video

Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert
Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast video

Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast