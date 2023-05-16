 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles warned yet again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

King Charles warned yet again
King Charles warned yet again

King Charles has been warned yet again by anti-monarchy group Republic for more protests at Royal Family events following coronation last weekend.

The group’s CEO Graham Smith told GB News, "We will look to ramp up protests this year."

Smith issued warning following his arrest and release on King Charles coronation.

Dozens of protesters including Smith were arrested during the Coronation on May 6, however, he was later released without charge.

He said, "We are not deterred one bit."

‘It has galvanised people,” the Republic CEO further said.

Smith also disclosed that the number of group’s members have increased from about 5,000 to about 9,000 following the historic event.

Police had detained organisers from the pressure group and seized hundreds of their placards, just hours before King Charles coronation.

More From Royals:

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed video

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed
Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation
Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore video

Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert
Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast video

Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first updates after King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first updates after King Charles coronation
Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Expert believes brothers will reconcile in 10 years

Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Expert believes brothers will reconcile in 10 years
Omid Scobie breaks silence on his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Omid Scobie breaks silence on his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers
King Charles warned over his plan to 'slim down monarchy'

King Charles warned over his plan to 'slim down monarchy'

King Charles to cut off electricity to drive Andrew away from 30- bedroom estate? video

King Charles to cut off electricity to drive Andrew away from 30- bedroom estate?