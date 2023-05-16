King Charles warned yet again

King Charles has been warned yet again by anti-monarchy group Republic for more protests at Royal Family events following coronation last weekend.



The group’s CEO Graham Smith told GB News, "We will look to ramp up protests this year."

Smith issued warning following his arrest and release on King Charles coronation.

Dozens of protesters including Smith were arrested during the Coronation on May 6, however, he was later released without charge.

He said, "We are not deterred one bit."

‘It has galvanised people,” the Republic CEO further said.

Smith also disclosed that the number of group’s members have increased from about 5,000 to about 9,000 following the historic event.

Police had detained organisers from the pressure group and seized hundreds of their placards, just hours before King Charles coronation.