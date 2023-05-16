 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey
This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be graced with the debut appearance of successful Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.

In 2023, many renowned Indian celebrities are going to make their debut at the Cannes 2023. Celebrities include; Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela.

Anushka will not only be making her debut, but is reportedly going to present an award with Hollywood star Kate Winslet. .

According to the reports, actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Andre Kevichusa and social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will be attending the Cannes 2023 festival at French Riveria from India.

On the other hand, beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be representing the country at the international stage. Everybody is eager to see what magic she creates at the Red carpet of the biggest film festival.

In 2022, Deepika Padukone was solicited to be the jury member at the festival.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is all set to commence from May 16. It will continue to take place in France until May 27, reports News 18. 

