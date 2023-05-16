 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother's Day post

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about delay in Mother’s Day post, and paid a tribute to her mom Kris Jenner.

Sharing an adorable photo of her mother Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian said, “I love you mommy. There’s no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you! You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you.”

She further said, “I didn’t forget to post on Mothers Day, I just figured I had a better chance of you seeing it today. I love you soooooooo much!”

Commenting on it, Kris Jenner said, “I love you so much!!!!!” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier, Kris also took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos with all her children to mark Mother’s Day.

She said, “Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much my beautiful family.

“Wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother’s Day! #MothersDay”


