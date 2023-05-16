 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan clarifies controversy over latest 'bike ride' photo

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently became a target to trolls after his latest bike ride photo went viral; the actor has finally responded over the backlash.

Bachchan shared a photo where he can be seen taking lift from a random guy on the road in order to reach work on time amid traffic jam.

When the netizens noticed the actor travelling on a bike without a helmet, they immediately tagged the Mumbai police on the post complaining about it.

Mumbai police, in response, said that they have informed the traffic branch about it. The controversy grew even more when Anushka Sharma was also spotted riding a bike without a helmet.

To clarify, Big B wrote a note on his blog page. “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai.. It is Sunday.. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate.. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot.. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film..”

Bachcha, 80, further wrote: “I AM NOT THE ONLY ONE THAT DOES THIS.. had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time.. wore helmet etc., on the bike of his Security person.. no one could recognize.. and it was rapid and efficient.. and it worked well ..”

In conclusion, Amitabh Bachchan apologized to people for promoting a wrong message. “And sorry, people , for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you”, reports Pinkvilla. 

