Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince William and Prince Harry have been told that it will take efforts from both sides for them to reconcile.

Discussing the strained bond of the royal brothers, Kinsey Schofield said it will take a tragedy for the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex need to reconcile their bond.

William and Harry have reportedly not talked to each other since the Duke dropped his bombshell memoir Spare, according to People Magazine.

In his autobiography, the father-of-two made scathing allegations against his elder brother, claiming that he physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle.

William and Harry were also seated away from each other at the coronation ceremony of their father King Charles as the Duke was made to sit in the third row while the father-of-three was in the front.

It was reported that Prince Harry left UK right after the crowning ceremony without talking to his father or brother to get back home in California for his son Prince Archie’s birthday.

Speaking to Daily Star, Schofield said, "I believe that it will take a tragedy to reunite Prince William and Harry. Harry showing up to the Coronation to model Dior brought him no closer to his older brother, the future king.

"A reunion will take effort and trust from both parties and neither one currently has it in them,” the expert added.

"William is focused on his family and the survival of the monarchy. Harry is busy keeping Meghan happy."