William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed their social media strategy so that their "hard work" does not get lost in royal "drama."

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently dropped a behind the scenes clip of King Charles’ coronation on their official Instagram account.

Praising the couple, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Express, “William and Kate’s video is a striking display of their commitment to the new sovereign and their new roles.”

“They take their responsibilities seriously but are having fun in doing so,” the host of the To Di For Daily podcast added.

Schofield went on to say that William and Kate “have clearly wanted to participate more in social media,” before noting that the duo launched their “barely active YouTube channel in May of 2021.”

The expert went on to point out that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired “new personalities to help them develop their social media voice.”

“I think their ultimate objective is to communicate with a younger demo and find new ways to show the world what they are accomplishing behind the scenes and what causes are important to them. So much of their hard work gets lost in the drama,” she said.

“Now that they have found talented individuals that can help create content for social, we will likely get more access to the couple. They will even feel more attainable. That is the magic of social media.

“At the end of the day, William and Catherine are giving us a sneak peek behind the scenes so we can feel more connected to them and see how they are devoted to their duty.”

Before concluding, Schofield said she believes “this is a real opportunity for the Wales family to have a voice and shine,” adding, “And with little dialogue shared... the mystery that makes the monarchy so special remains.”