 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

How Meghan and Harry's critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

How Meghan and Harrys critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were mocked online after they were recently spotted with Cameron Diaz.

The couple's critics claimed the Duchess of Sussex rushed towards the entrance of the restaurant to be photographed in proximity to the Charlie's Angels star.

They also ridiculed the Duke of Sussex after his wife "abandoned him" for a photograph with a celebrity.  

Hundreds of memes targeting the US-based couple were circulated online before it turned out that the royals were not desperate to be photographed with Diaz and her musician husband as their critics claimed.

Even newspapers and tabloids known for their criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reported that the couple was at sushi restaurant in Montecito to dine with Cameron Diaz and  Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to Daily Mail, the Sussexes were seen outside the restaurant with Diaz, Madden and their bodyguard Dave Langdown last Friday.

The newspaper reported that any friendship between the Sussexes and Diaz was previously unknown until the pictures were released.

Prince Harry also denied claims he had dated Diaz in his biography Spare in January.

The couple is based in California after stepping down from their royal duties and have made a name for themselves with the projects they launched after arriving in the US.



More From Royals:

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot
William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert

William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert
Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

King Charles warned yet again

King Charles warned yet again
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed video

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed
Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation
Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore video

Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore

Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve another milestone days after King Charles coronation
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert
Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast video

Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast