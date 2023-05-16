 
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Meghan and Harry alienate Hollywood celebrities by 'blowing up their spot'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest outing has sparked a new debate about how their stay in Montecito has affected the lives of other people especially Hollywood celebrities.

A large number of Americans never heard of Montecito before the couple moved there after stepping down as working royals.

Locals are of the view that one of the reasons why celebrities choose to live in the neighborhood is the kind of privacy they enjoy there.

But it was before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move to Montecito.

While Meghan and Harry may have good relations with the actors like Cameron Diaz, Paltrow and others, the locals believe the couple has blown up the spot.  

The debate started after Harry and Meghan were spotted with celebrity couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex  are thought to have been joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband.

Meanwhile, the British tabloid media and supporters of the royal family believe that Meghan and Harry are facing isolation because most of the US celebrities want to stay away from them.

Their appearance in a Netflix series and Harry's attack on the royal family in his tell-all memoir "Spare" has seemingly played a major role in alienating Hollywood stars. 

The couple's critics believe Hollywood celebrities try to keep a distance from Harry and his wife because they think how can they be close to someone who can't be loyal to their own family.  

