Kate Middleton 'allows' Louis to be himself because 'he will never be King'

Kate Middleton is lauded for being a hands-on mum with her kids.



The Princess of Wales treats all her children differently according to their role in the Royal household. Kate shares Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William.

Famous psychologist Emma Kenny notes how the mother-of-three lets her youngest son be his cheeky self and smiles throughout his antics.

She tells OK! magazine: "By the third child, you're much more adept and confident as a parent and that really shows.

"You've got this little boy whose older brother will one day be King, so he's never going to be anything but the underdog and I think Kate, more than anybody, will be aware of that.

"I love the way she smiles and allows Louis to just be himself. That's really important."



This comes as expert Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted the problems King Charles could face with allotting roles to Prince William's kids in the future.

Mr Fitzwilliams said on GB News: "I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful Coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70. So this does raise the point."

