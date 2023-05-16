 
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William do not want to sit on 'pedestal' as Queen, King

Kate Middleton and Prince William are fixing their PR strategy to stay more woke than Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Darren Stanton believes the Prince and Princess of Wales do not want to be seen on "on a pedestal" and want to progress with the modern times.

Speaking about the couple's candid openness with the public, the expert added: "We never would have seen this same openness with the public from William and Kate in Queen Elizabeth’s day, because of the strict protocols she adhered to.

"It was very much us and them when it came to the Royals. Although the Queen met hundreds and thousands of people during her reign, there was always this distance that was kept between the monarchy and the public.

"This video reinforces the fact that Kate and William don’t want to be this couple that are seen on a pedestal and who are unreachable and untouchable. Instead, they want the general public to relate to them," he continues, noting how the future King and Queen are trying hard to be approachable.

He added: "We also saw some nice moments of affection between the two of them, dressed in normal clothing and going about their usual family life."

