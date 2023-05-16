 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols

The new clause mandates that idols under the age of 12 will only work for 25 hours a week
Five major associations in the Korean music industry have demanded that the bill to protect underage idols from being overworked be denied. They issue a statement insisting on the deletion of the clause.

Those associations are: The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association, Recording Industry Association of Korea, Korea Entertainment Management Association, Record Label Industry Association of Korea, as well as the Korea Music Content Association.

The act is titled Lee Seung Gi Crisis Prevention Act and serves as an amendment to the previous Popular Culture Art Industrial Development Act which was based on the legal battle that took place between the actor Lee Seung Gi and his agency Hook Entertainment.

“The revision limits work hours for teenage celebrities by subdividing age limits, which turns a blind eye to reality… [It’s] a bill to hinder the pop culture industry from advancing.”

They added: “Additional regulations are unnecessary and will limit the activities of idol groups, which consist of members of various ages. It will weaken the competitiveness of the pop culture industry.”

The new clause mandates that idols under the age of 12 will only work for 25 hours a week maximum, those between 12 and 15 can work for 30 hours and those above the age of 15 can work for 35 hours a week. 

