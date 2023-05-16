 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Depps movie Jeanne du Barry will premiere on the opening-night of the festival
Johnny Depp's return to the big screen at the Cannes Film Festival has generated buzz due to his previous legal battles with Amber Heard. As a juror at the festival, Brie Larson was asked about her thoughts on Depp's film, but she avoided giving a direct answer by saying, "I'll see it when I see it."

Depp appears in Jeanne du Barry, which premiered on the opening night of the festival. However, his controversial reputation has caused discussions and inquiries into his past behavior, specifically allegations of domestic violence.

Asking Larson about her views on the film, the reporter emphasized Larson's position as an "outspoken advocate for Time's Up" and asked whether she would see the movie. Larson responded by saying, "I'll see it when I see it. I don't know how I feel about it frankly."

The festival head, Thierry Frémaux, faced similar questions about the decision to feature Depp in the film. He defended his decision by saying he did not know the image of Johnny Depp in the United States.

Depp's role in Jeanne du Barry sees him play Louis XV in a French-speaking role, and the film has been billed as his big-screen comeback. However, reports suggest that he only has 10 minutes of screen time in the movie.

