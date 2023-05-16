 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow tries to steer clear of Meghan and Harry with Mother's Day post?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dinner with Cameron Diaz has become the topic of discussion among the couple's critics.

Most of them believe Gwyneth Paltrow did not join them at the dinner just because no photos of them together surfaced online.

Paltrow's Instagram post on Mother's Day has also raised doubts about claims that she was with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Cameron Diaz at a sushi restaurant.

The Oscar-winning actress took to the Facebook-owned application to wish her daughter on her birthday on Mother's Day.

Hollywood A-listers including Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and others were prominent among those who commented on Paltrow's post.

Reeese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Meyers also liked the "Iron Man" actress' posted dedicated to her daughter.

Harry and Meghan were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Montecito with celebrity couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

According to Daily Mail, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also thought to have been joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband. But pictures of the royal couple and Gwyneth together have not emerged so far.

Royal commentators and supporters of the British royal family are convinced that Paltrow was not with Harry and Meghan at the restaurant because she celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter. 

