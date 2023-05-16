Meghan Markle set to steal limelight at Women of Vision awards

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will be awarded the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Award on Tuesday.



The Duchess of Sussex is all excited for the event, and will step out in full glam mode and glow in the spotlight, according to an expert.

The 41-year-old will receive the coveted accolade on Tuesday (May 16) for "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls" through her work at her and husband Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation.

Speaking to Mirror US, Celebrity Stylist and Royal Fashion Expert, Miranda Holder, has shared her thoughts on her style predictions ahead of Meghan's arrival.



"It feels like ages since we have seen Meghan Markle in full glam mode, since leaving the UK she has had less than a handful of occasions for which she has needed to dress up to the nines," Miranda explained.

"The latest incarnation is more laid back, California cool, happiest in shorts and even hiking boots (the fashion set’s white trainer replacement) as seen in the photos taken of her during the Coronation weekend," she added.

"In her essence however, Meghan glows best in the spotlight, so surely this evening is the perfect opportunity for the Duchess to wow us with an unforgettable outfit?!" she speculated.

