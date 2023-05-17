Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?

Prince William, who was assigned a very special duty at the coronation by King Charles, seemingly made his younger brother emotional with his gesture at the historic ceremony on May 6.

After the 74-year-old monarch was crowned, William approached his father, kneeling before the King, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."



Kate Middleton's hubby then bent down to kiss the King, with Charles appearing overcome with emotion.

The Prince of Wales seemingly added to his younger brother Prince Harry's worries as the Duke was almost shunned at the historic ceremony.

In a break with tradition, William was the only blood prince to pay homage during the service, with his brother, Harry sitting in the third row to witness the moment with tears in his eyes.

The move, according to some historians and royal commentators, might have made Harry emotional as he was seen holding back his tears during the service.

William was also seen touching St Edward's Crown on the King's head during the ceremony, but Harry deprived of even paying a tribute to his father as he was among the non-working royals who were not given any role to play at the event.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex's initial reaction to the arrival of his family was caught on camera as he smiled and greeted attendees inside the Abbey before taking his seat. Royal fans were closely monitoring Harry's reaction when he first caught sight of his older brother Prince William and his father King Charles.

There are also speculations that William won't follow in King Charles's footsteps with his own coronation ceremony. Royal editor Russell Myers said that the future king will take a break from royal tradition to show he is a "modern man".