How can plastic waste be reduced by 80% by 2040?

A man walks on a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai, India, October 2, 2019.—Reuters

According to a recent report from the United Nations Environment Programme, countries have the potential to achieve an 80% reduction in plastic pollution within the next two decades. Plastic pollution is a global scourge that affects diverse environments, including the Arctic, oceans, and even the air we breathe.

The gravity of the problem is evident with the discovery of rocks composed of plastic on a remote island in Brazil and the formation of vast patches of plastic in the Pacific Ocean, sustaining coastal organisms far from their natural habitats.

Plastic production has experienced a significant surge in recent decades, particularly in the realm of single-use plastics, while waste management systems have failed to keep pace. In 2021 alone, an astounding 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste were generated worldwide. Without intervention, global plastic production is expected to triple by 2060.

To address this crisis, the report presents governments and businesses with a roadmap to substantially reduce plastic pollution, with a focus on three fundamental strategies: reuse, recycling, and alternative materials. The report underscores the profound impact of reusing plastics and recommends promoting refillable bottles, incentivizing the return of plastic products through deposit programs, and establishing take-back initiatives for packaging. This approach is identified as the most potent market shift, potentially reducing plastic pollution by 30% by 2040.

Scaling up recycling efforts could further contribute to a 20% reduction in plastic pollution. Currently, only 9% of plastics are recycled globally each year, with the majority ending up in landfills or being incinerated.

The report also calls for the discontinuation of fossil fuel subsidies that make new plastic products more affordable, thereby discouraging recycling and the adoption of alternative materials. Fossil fuels serve as the primary raw material for almost all plastics.

The adoption of suitable alternative materials for single-use products, such as wrappers and sachets, including a shift towards compostable materials that readily break down, could result in a 17% reduction in plastic pollution, as revealed by the report.

Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of UNEP, emphasizes the adverse effects of plastic on ecosystems, human health, and climate stability. The report advocates for a circular approach that prevents plastics from entering ecosystems and our bodies while fostering economic viability.

Implementing the recommended changes would require an estimated annual investment of approximately $65 billion. Nevertheless, the report argues that the costs of inaction far surpass this amount. Transitioning to an economy that prioritizes plastic reuse and recycling could yield savings of $3.25 trillion by 2040 by mitigating the negative impacts of plastic on climate, health, air quality, and water resources.

Achieving an 80% reduction in plastics would lead to a yearly decrease of 0.5 billion tons of carbon pollution, thereby making a significant contribution to mitigating climate change. Additionally, it has the potential to create around 700,000 new jobs, primarily in developing countries.

However, even with these transformative measures, it is projected that the world will need to manage approximately 100 million metric tons of plastic waste from short-lived products by 2040. Addressing this challenge will necessitate stricter standards for non-recyclable waste and increased accountability of manufacturers for the impacts of their plastic products, as emphasized in the report.

The release of this report coincides with upcoming negotiations in Paris, where countries are working towards establishing an international treaty on plastics, encompassing the entire lifecycle of plastics. Nevertheless, the inclusion of restrictions on plastic manufacturing remains a contentious issue that requires further resolution.