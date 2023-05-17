 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Blake Shelton reflects on 'The Voice' end

Blake Shelton reflects on 'The Voice' end

The Voice coach Blake Shelton opened up about his last days on the reality show.

“So far, it’s almost like that last week of school you know, it’s kind of a blow off week. That’s kind of how I feel right now,” he told Access Hollywood.

“It’s like I got my team all the way down here to the last week, they’re kind of on their own now anyway, ya know America is voting now. I help them a little bit in the studio, tell them what I think. It’s the last day of high school for me," the country singer added.

Meanwhile, the God's Country crooner co-coach Chance the Rapper was asked whether he is biting his nails at the prospect of losing the match to the former's team.

“I think it’s really just down to the fact that I got the best team, so I haven’t been worried at all about Blake,” the rapper said.

