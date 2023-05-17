Johnny Depp returns with 'Jeanne Du Barry' disappoints critics

Johnny Depp's much-trumpeted return with Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes Film Festival failed to impress critics.

Helmed by Maïwenn, the French-language movie sees the versatile actor as King Louis XV and serves as the Oscar nominee's return

As the reviews trickled in, the rosy picture some drew for the film started to appear less appealing.

The Hollywood Reporter critic Jordan Mintzer wrote "Depp's casting offers a few early thrills and then mostly yawns, with Depp dishing out what feels like a total of a dozen lines in respectable French, while otherwise remaining mute."



"His performance isn't bad, and neither is Maïwenn's in the lead role," wrote Mintzer. "But the two of them, like the movie, rarely get our pulse racing."

Ben Croll's for IndieWire opined, "Though performing wholly in French and given ample screen time, the American star [Depp] leaves a strangely scant impression, offering a dim and muted turn that plays off his wider reputation in often fascinating ways."

Telegraph's reviewer Robbie Collin penned, "Depp is hardly the first Hollywood outcast to find work in Europe, but it would be a stretch to say this feels like the first spark of a glorious comeback."