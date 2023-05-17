'Z' category: Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to receive VVIP security

Former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly. — BCCI

The government of India’s West Bengal state has increased the security level of former Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly to the “Z” category, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the state authorities after the expiry of the tenure of the “Y” category security provided to the ex-Indian cricketer.

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to Z category," an NDTV report said, citing the official.

According to Indian laws, under the “Z” category the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him.

Earlier, Ganguly used to get three personnel from the police’s special branch in his cordon and an equal number of law enforcers guarding his Behala residence.

The NDTV report added that a meeting was held today at Ganguly's Behala office with officers from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and the local police station.

"Ganguly is currently travelling with his team Delhi Daredevils and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that very day," the report said.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor C V Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee get Z Plus security while ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Moloy Ghatak have been provided with Z category security.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar is also provided with Z Plus security cover along with CISF protection.