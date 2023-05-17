Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making it clear ‘negotiation is futile’

Experts believe ‘negotiation is futile’ when it comes to dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal commentator Dan Wootton ousted these claims, while quoting an inside source.

The insider in question warns “There’s no trust there anymore, but what choice does anyone have if Charles is determined to have them both” close by.

For those unversed, these insights have come in response to the Coronation invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received, despite their tumultuous history with the House of Windsor.

Even Mr Wootton nodded in agreement and said, “I believe that is the fundamental mistake the new king is making,” with Harry and Meghan.

Mainly because “If the past two months have taught him anything, it must surely be that Harry and Meghan are on a destruction mission and negotiation is futile.”