Wednesday May 17, 2023
Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to keep up with law studies: 'It's the toughest'

Kim Kardashian has been finding her legal studies to be the ‘hardest thing’ she’s ever done.

Kim weighed in on everything during one of her candid heart-to-hearts with reporters, right outside a SKIMS pop-up store, this week.

According to a report by the Daily Star, one of the reporters asked her about an update regarding her studies.

At the time she admitted that while “I'm still studying.”

“I'm in constitutional law 1 and 2, right now,” and “it's my toughest.”

She also went on to elaborate further, and revealed, “[I'm] not the biggest fan of it,” and “i've been sharing my struggles.”

Yet, despite the difficulty, the SKIMS founder has been powering through, "I took a midterm yesterday,” she explained. “I got 100 percent. And then I got a 95 on my other midterm.”

“So, I feel like that gives me my boost of confidence again, just to push through. Hopefully, in the next year or so, I can just take the official Bar [exam] and be done.”

This admission comes after the reality TV star admitted that she intends on having a more professional career in the future, instead of leaning on fame.

She has been training for this shift since 2019 and revealed that she often jokes about ‘retiring’ with her momager Kris Jenner.  

