Jack Harlow notes acting is ‘way harder’ than ‘music’: Here’s why

Jack Harlow has recently explained why he found acting “way harder” than music.

Harlow revealed that he wanted to make his “acting career” more than “a side hustle” to his music during Q&A session after a screening of White Men Can’t Jump in New York City on May 16.

“Through this movie, I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this is not a side quest,” said the musician via PEOPLE.

The singer turned actor continued, “This isn't a side mission that I'm tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money.”

Talking about acting career, Harlow noted, “I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I'm developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music.”

“I don't want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I'm going after it and I'm going to continue to do more,” stated the 25-year-old.

Harlow also confessed, “Acting is way harder than music, if you ask me; way more grueling, so I loved the challenge and so grateful that this was the start.”

The singer opened up about feeling “liberated” in acting that he never experiences in his music-making process.

“It's funny, I definitely consider myself an authentic artist. I tell the truth on the mic, but maybe sometimes I feel some slight constraints in hip-hop because there's a tradition to it and I know I'm a guest in the genre,” explained Harlow.

Reflecting on freedom in acting, the artist mentioned, “There's things that go through your head from time to time. But with acting I feel liberated to some degree — I feel like I could show up and I could be whoever I want to be today.”

“I don't know, I feel freedom,” he added.

