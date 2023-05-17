 
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘forging a new life outside’: ‘It's a win-win situation’

Experts fear Meghan Markle may wind up winning the war, despite losing the battle at King Charles’ Coronation.

Royal commentator April Glover issued these thoughts and insights.

Her admissions were shared in a piece for 9Honey, and spoke at length about Meghan Markle’s victory against King Charles and the House of Windsor.

Ms Glover believes, “Her in-laws may have had the upper-hand in the lead-up to the coronation.”

Mainly due to the fact that “Charles won over the court of public opinion for a brief time following his mother's death and his historic ascension.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that Ms Glover also fears that “while [Royal Family] have won that battle, Meghan will surely win the war.”

In an effort to do so, “she's forged a new life outside of The Firm and has managed to win more awards and honours for her advocacy work than the royals who do this for a living.”

Not to mention, she’s also managed to leave ‘intact’ because “Unlike Diana, however, she managed to escape the royal institution with her marriage intact. It's a win-win situation for Meghan,” at the end of the day. 

