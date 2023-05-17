 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘has a lot more emotional baggage’ than Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Prince Harry ‘has a lot more emotional baggage’ than Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘has a lot more emotional baggage’ than Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry is carrying a lot more emotional baggage on his shoulders, when compared to Meghan Markle.

These claims and admissions about Meghan Markle’s alleged aversion to the royals has been shared by royal commentator and expert April Glover, during one of her interviews with 9Honey

She started everything off by hailing Meghan’s ability to retain her marriage after the US move, and added, “Unlike Diana, however, she managed to escape the royal institution with her marriage intact.”

So in Ms Glover’s eyes the move and subsequent decisions with Spare, as well as the Harry & Meghan docuseries is a “win-win situation for Meghan.

According to 9Honey, “Harry, meanwhile, has a lot more emotional baggage to deal with after leaving his family behind.”

There were also visible moments where “The Duke of Sussex happily posed for photographers with Meghan and his mother-in-law Doria, yet he let his wife shine,” Ms Glover believes.

This claim has come shortly after Harry found himself “knee-deep in a handful of civil suits against the British press

However, Meghan Markle on the other hand is walking head first into “a new unbothered era,” and “I don't know about you, but I'm here for it.”

More From Royals:

Stalker ‘lurks’ outside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £12m mansion: report

Stalker ‘lurks’ outside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £12m mansion: report
Kate Middleton gets candid about ‘learning’ to be a royal

Kate Middleton gets candid about ‘learning’ to be a royal
Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at latest appearance despite being 'star of the night' video

Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at latest appearance despite being 'star of the night'
Meghan Markle accused of sending hidden message to Royals with latest appearance video

Meghan Markle accused of sending hidden message to Royals with latest appearance
Kate Middleton exudes Princess Diana vibes in clip for Eurovision Song Contest

Kate Middleton exudes Princess Diana vibes in clip for Eurovision Song Contest

Prince Andrew urged to ‘show grace’ rather be ‘spoilt’ and ‘sulky’ video

Prince Andrew urged to ‘show grace’ rather be ‘spoilt’ and ‘sulky’
Prince Harry brings another legal battle to protect his family in U.K. video

Prince Harry brings another legal battle to protect his family in U.K.
Royal expert highlights ‘devastatingly sad’ issue from King Charles’ coronation video

Royal expert highlights ‘devastatingly sad’ issue from King Charles’ coronation
Meghan Markle’s ‘forging a new life outside’: ‘It's a win-win situation’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘forging a new life outside’: ‘It's a win-win situation’
Meghan Markle wants ‘out of the shackles of royal life’

Meghan Markle wants ‘out of the shackles of royal life’
Meghan Markle’s Coronation snub proves ‘springboard’ for ‘relaunch’ video

Meghan Markle’s Coronation snub proves ‘springboard’ for ‘relaunch’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making it clear ‘negotiation is futile’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making it clear ‘negotiation is futile’